Celo Euro 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,777.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.17 million and approximately $19,777.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070425 BTC.

About Celo Euro

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.