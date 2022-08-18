Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.80

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 21131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

