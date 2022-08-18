Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.80

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 21131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
Several research firms have issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
