Charles N. York II Sells 1,089 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $26,473.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DAWN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,270. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
