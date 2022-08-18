Chase & Co Jpmorgan Buys 3,329 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,919.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,955,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,854,312.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

