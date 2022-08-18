Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 220,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

