Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 220,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.