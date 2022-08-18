Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Up 6.5%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95. Approximately 12,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 227,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 229,326 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.