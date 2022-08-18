Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Up 5.6%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 7,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 199,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

