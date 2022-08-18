Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Up 5.6%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 7,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 199,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.