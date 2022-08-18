Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.77. 21,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

