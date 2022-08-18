Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 3.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

About Liberty Broadband

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.02. 4,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.