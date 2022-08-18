Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

