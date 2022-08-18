Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 8,319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 525,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

