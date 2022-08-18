Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,266.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

