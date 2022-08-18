Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 103,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.