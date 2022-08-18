China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.44

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 54797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

