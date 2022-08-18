China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Down 9.2%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

China National Building Material Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

China National Building Material Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $4.8516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

