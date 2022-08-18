Chrono.tech Achieves Market Cap of $47.37 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and $1.57 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $66.71 or 0.00284168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

