Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 708,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

