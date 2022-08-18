Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

