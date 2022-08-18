Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $60.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.