Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16-13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,092,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

