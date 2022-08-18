Citigroup Raises Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €9.50

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,375. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

