Citigroup Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $280.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRTX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $261.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $12,392,635. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

