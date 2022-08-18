Civilization Market Capitalization Achieves $13.75 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $1.54 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

