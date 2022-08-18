Civitas Price Tops $0.0014 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Civitas has a market cap of $12,257.39 and $21.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00142642 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009001 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Civitas
CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Civitas
