Civitas Price Tops $0.0014 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Civitas has a market cap of $12,257.39 and $21.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00142642 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009001 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

