Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. Clarus has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 10.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

