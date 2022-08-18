Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Cowen

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $879.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

