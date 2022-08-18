Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.11

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.11 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 1897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Trading Up 2.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

