Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.11

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.11 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 1897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

