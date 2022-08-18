Clene Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Clene in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%.

Clene Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 74,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 230,280 shares of company stock worth $602,943 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.