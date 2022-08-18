CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 483,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,114.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $1,875,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

