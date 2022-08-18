CNA Financial Corp Acquires 3,200 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

