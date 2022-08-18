CNA Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,060 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in monday.com by 71.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in monday.com by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.