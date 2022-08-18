CNA Financial Corp Has $189,000 Stock Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sight Sciences

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

