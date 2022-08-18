CNA Financial Corp Has $343,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

