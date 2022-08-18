CNA Financial Corp Sells 251 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.