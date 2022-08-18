CNA Financial Corp Sells 810 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.