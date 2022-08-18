CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CNO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 499,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

