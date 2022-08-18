Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,162.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

