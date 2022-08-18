Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 33,060,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

