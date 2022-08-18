Coldstack (CLS) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $175,976.88 and $163,227.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

