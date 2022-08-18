Coldstack (CLS) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $175,976.88 and $163,227.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
