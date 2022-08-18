Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 462,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 299,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 809,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,581,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

