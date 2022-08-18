Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 359,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 83,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

