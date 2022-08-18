Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $266,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

