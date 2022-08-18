Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

