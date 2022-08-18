Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TCFC stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.