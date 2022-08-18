Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 143,667 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBD opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

