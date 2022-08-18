Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,734.41

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,734.41 ($20.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,957.50 ($23.65). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,956.50 ($23.64), with a volume of 1,119,260 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,809.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,737.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

