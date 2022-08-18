Compass (NYSE:COMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

COMP stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Compass has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

