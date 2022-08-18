CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Announces Dividend of $1.75

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Price Performance

CompX International stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CompX International

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.