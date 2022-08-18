Conceal Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.63 or 1.00037623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00227812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00139189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,353,106 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

