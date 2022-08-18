Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 16% This Week

Constellation (DAG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $115.71 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

